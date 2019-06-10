starts in
Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag Among Others React After Yuvraj Singh's Retirement

Cricketnext Staff |June 10, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The southpaw was India’s star player in their successful campaigns at the 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 World Cup where he also won the Man of the Tournament.

The left handed batsman last played for India in 2017 in the ODI series against West Indies. Having registered more than 11000 runs across all formats in international cricket, Yuvraj Singh scored 17 centuries.

Various people from the cricketing community took to Twitter as they lauded Yuvraj for a successful international career. Right from Virat Kohli to Harbhajan Singh, all his teammates were full of praise for the 37 year old as they sent him their best wishes for the future.

Here are some of the tweets from the cricketing world congratulating Yuvraj on a successful career:-

