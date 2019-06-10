Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag Among Others React After Yuvraj Singh's Retirement

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The southpaw was India’s star player in their successful campaigns at the 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 World Cup where he also won the Man of the Tournament.
The left handed batsman last played for India in 2017 in the ODI series against West Indies. Having registered more than 11000 runs across all formats in international cricket, Yuvraj Singh scored 17 centuries.
Various people from the cricketing community took to Twitter as they lauded Yuvraj for a successful international career. Right from Virat Kohli to Harbhajan Singh, all his teammates were full of praise for the 37 year old as they sent him their best wishes for the future.
Here are some of the tweets from the cricketing world congratulating Yuvraj on a successful career:-
Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019
Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/CXmYxhxr2u — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 10, 2019
End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019
@YUVSTRONG12 congrats bud on a brilliant career! You have entertained us for years... never forget your 2011 World Cup! By gee you could really light up a Stadium! Not many players did that! — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 10, 2019
It’s been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck @YUVSTRONG12 ! pic.twitter.com/vlXUdkgJSz— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2019
Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue! Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 10, 2019
Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 10, 2019
Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019
@YUVSTRONG12 congratulations on a fantastic career , brother ! To great times ahead . All the best brothaman!! pic.twitter.com/XzGEGFB5O9— Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) June 10, 2019
Congrats @YUVSTRONG12 on a great entertaining career, enjoyed playing against you and good times with you off the field. #yuvi — Shaun Tait (@shaun_tait32) June 10, 2019
A brother. A mentor. A fighter. A LEGEND of the game and a Superb human being Wish you the very best in your journey ahead @YUVSTRONG12 May the innings ahead be as killer as you ✌ pic.twitter.com/sTZ6MdZGoe— Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) June 10, 2019
Takes me back to the day when he made his entry in international cricket in Nairobi ICC mini world cup 2000.Knew it that very minute that India has found a smashing player in @YUVSTRONG12. Smashed Aus that day and India smashed Aus yesterday. So fitting. Go well bud.congrats yuvi — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) June 10, 2019
Well done yuvipa..you are a legend on and off the field...#fighter #inspiration #friend ...I m sure 2nd inning will be even more successful..good things happens to good people...@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/UH4P2Rmalg— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) June 10, 2019
Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 wonderful career full of amazing highs, pleasure to share #IPL2016 with you! #Champion #GameChanger https://t.co/1ePbmh5Dpc — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) June 10, 2019
.@YUVSTRONG12 you've been one of our finest southpaws and I enjoyed playing alongside you. Good luck bro for the life after retirement. It’s exciting too pic.twitter.com/mg2gUZ44OP— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 10, 2019
My Warrior Prince - A true fighter on and off the field.. your stories will forever live on.. love always brother @YUVSTRONG12 #sixerking #Brother ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Legend pic.twitter.com/YN7580q8bY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2019
Congratulations on a wonderful career Yuv. You are an inspiration. It's been an absolute pleasure to have played alongside you. Thank you for the memories and guidance thru it all. Wish you all the best in life brother!! @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/9mtfC8tLrP— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) June 10, 2019
You've been a constant source of support and inspiration with countless memories and countless hearts won. Congratulations on your glorious career and all the best Yuvi paa! @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/YngoxWiCOg — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 10, 2019
Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 on a awesome career ,a champion cricketer , but an even better person.. pic.twitter.com/EDPWr3UO7k— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) June 10, 2019
