Yuvraj Singh Set to Play for Toronto Nationals in GL T20 Canada

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who had announced his retirement earlier this month and said that he would like to play in T20 leagues around the world, has been announced for the next edition of the Global T20 Canada.
Yuvraj was acquired by the Toronto Nationals in the player draft on Thursday (June 20) for the second edition of the tournament which will get underway on July 25.
However, it isn't known yet if he has formally recieved permission participation from the BCCI to be a part of the tournament.
The BCCI has barred active players from taking part in overseas T20 leagues and that is one of the reasons Yuvraj considered retirement, so as to make himself available for competitions around the world.
He had written to the board seeking permission and had earlier stated that he would like to play in such leagues for fun.
A PTI report had said that him getting permission wouldn’t be an issue since he had announced his retirement from both international and IPL cricket.
Yuvraj was an integral part of India’s white-ball set-up in his prime and still holds the record for the fastest half-century in T20I cricket, the landmark coming in 12 balls in the World T20 against England.
This was the same match where he slammed Stuart Broad for six 6s in an over but he went on to play other key knocks as India became world champions in the shortest format of the game that year.
"I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL," the 37-year-old had said during his retirement press conference.
