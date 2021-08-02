Yuvraj Singh Shares Fond Memories with Fellow Teammates on 'Friendship Day'

People across the globe celebrated ‘friendship day’ on August 01, mainly through social media. With COVID-19 pandemic in place, people avoided get-togethers and extended greetings via social media platforms. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh celebrated the day by reminiscing his playing days. Through a video, the former cricketer shared fond memories with his close friends and former teammates. The video, which begins with a quote of friendship – ‘There are friends, there is family and then there are friends that become family’, included Sourav Ganguly, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Sachin Tendulkar, and Harbhajan Singh. With a happy friendship day hashtag, Yuvraj captioned the memorable video - “To a lifetime of friendship.”

Several other cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Harbhajan, and Virender Sehwag also rose to the occasion and shared posts on Friendship day.

Chahal, who is known for his lethal spin bowling and pranks, posted a hilarious video featuring Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers. In the clip, the three are seen preparing for an ad shoot. ‘Happy friendship day,’ wrote Chahal in the caption of the video.

On the occasion, Harbhajan shared the image of the poster of his upcoming film and wished his friends and followers a happy friendship day.

“Memories are endless, friendship is eternal,” wrote Sehwag as he posted an image of Krishna and Sudama.

The fearless batter of Indian cricket team and Mumbai Indian star Suryakumar Yadav posted a lovely friendship day post for his “best friend" via his Twitter timeline. The best friend was no other but his wife Devisha Shetty. Along with the clicks he wrote, “A very happy friendship day to my best friend, the one who is always there to support me in all the good, bad and crazy." He concluded the post with wishing his fans a very happy friendship day.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and wished former England captain and commentator Michael Vaughan “Happy friendship day". The two have engaged in social media banters quite a lot.

