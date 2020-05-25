Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Yuvraj Singh Shares Throwback Photo from Pre-mobile Era with VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ashish Nehra

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has shared a throwback picture with his former teammates including Ashish Nehra, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag. The snap, which was clicked in a pre-mobile phone era, shows all the four people standing at a telephone booth.

Trending Desk |May 25, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Shares Throwback Photo from Pre-mobile Era with VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ashish Nehra

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has shared a throwback picture with his former teammates including Ashish Nehra, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag. The snap, which was clicked in a pre-mobile phone era, shows all the four people standing at a telephone booth.

Captioning the photo, on a rather witty note, he wrote, “When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance! #throwback to days without (mobile)”.

The post, till now, has got more than four lakh likes. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has also commented on the post, saying, “Free call?”. Replying to Bhajji, Yuvraj said, “@harbhajan3 calling card Sri Lanka to India! Hanji mata I’ve reached and Ashu probably saying Abbey Sunn @rd.nehra I’ve reached. An main match ke baad phone karunga chase bye”.

Actress Neha Dhupia too has commented on the much viral photo, saying “This is one of the coolest images I have seen in a long time”.

Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had challenged Yuvi to take the ‘Keep up Challenge’. As a part of the challenge, the person has to keep up the ball by tapping it on the bat in upward direction. Originally, Yuvraj had challenged Sachin for the same, but Sachin not only added a twist but also asked him to take the challenge with the twist.

The addition to the challenge was a blind fold on the eyes. The master blaster captioned the post as, “I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe!”

Commenting on the post, Yuvraj said, “I knew I challenged the wrong legend! This might take a week ill try”.

ashish nehrabccicricketcricketerIndian cricket teamIndian men's cricket teamsachin tendulkarTeam Indiathrowbackvirender sehwagvvs laxmanyuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more