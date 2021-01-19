- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
Yuvraj Singh Shares Throwback Pictures from His 2017 Comeback ODI Match Against England
The unforgettable match on January 19, 2017 was played against England in the Cuttack ODI.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 6:05 PM IST
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a carousel of photos of himself on Tuesday. The throwback photos are of great importance to him and the cricket fans as it is on this day in 2017, when Yuvraj had made his comeback with 150 runs after battling cancer.
In the first snap of the series, he can be seen holding his cricket bat while walking. In the candid photo, he is sporting the India team jersey and is seen looking angry. In the second photo, he is seen with gloves and helmet along with the bat, and the last photo is apparently from a moment of achievement during the match.
Over four lakh people have liked the photo within two hours on Instagram alone. Many of his close ones, including wife Hazel Keech, have commented on the post. Indian team cricketer Mandeep Singh, who also played for Kings XI Punjab in this season of IPL, dropped fire emojis in the comments section as a mark of appreciation and love, while his wife Hazel commented, “the result of getting married to me, of course.” Many other fans have also written appreciative comments and have dropped heart and fire emojis to express their emotions.
The unforgettable match on January 19, 2017 was played against England in the Cuttack ODI. The ace batsman managed to score 150 runs in the match. He had come to bat when the score of the Indian team was 25 runs for three wickets in the first five overs. He slammed 15 fours and a six from 98 balls to achieve a century. Before this ODI, his last century was in December 2013 against South Africa at the Centurion.
In his entire cricket career, Yuvraj has played 304 ODI matches in which he has managed to score 8701 runs. In his ODI career alone, he made 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking