Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, , 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Yuvraj Singh Slams BCCI, Says Way He was Managed Towards End of Career Was Very Unprofessional

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has created a stir while talking about the last phase of his career. In an chat with Sportkeeda he revealed that although he did not want a farewell by the board, but deserved a little more respect.

Cricketnext Staff |July 26, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Slams BCCI, Says Way He was Managed Towards End of Career Was Very Unprofessional

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has created a stir while talking about the last phase of his career. In an chat with Sportkeeda he revealed that although he did not want a farewell by the board, but deserved a little more respect.

It was in June last year that Yuvraj announced his retirement from all formats of the game. He had last played for the country back in 2017.

ALSO READ | 'India Doesn't Have a Match-Winning Allrounder?' - Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh Engage in Banter

“First of all, I don’t think I’m a legend. I’ve played the game with integrity but I didn’t play much Test cricket. Legendary players are those who have good Test records. For giving somebody a farewell, that’s not for me to decide, that’s for BCCI to decide.”

He went on to say that the way BCCI manages the players at the end of their careers is very unprofessional.

“I just felt that the way they managed me towards the end of my career was very unprofessional. But looking back at a couple of great players like Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, also very badly mismanaged. So it is part of Indian cricket, I had seen it in the past and I was not really surprised,” Yuvraj added.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh Recalls 2002 NatWest Final, Takes Dig at Nasser Hussain

“But in the future, anybody who has played for India for a long time and has been through tough situations, you should definitely honour him.

"Give him that respect, somebody like Gautam Gambhir, who has won two World Cups for us. Sehwag, who has been the biggest match-winner after Sunil Gavaskar in Tests. VVS, Zaheer, also,” said the southpaw.

Yuvraj in his career, played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests. He would go down as one of the most successful white-ball players for India in history.

bcciharbhajan singhvirender sehwagyuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more