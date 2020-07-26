Yuvraj Singh Slams BCCI, Says Way He was Managed Towards End of Career Was Very Unprofessional
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has created a stir while talking about the last phase of his career. In an chat with Sportkeeda he revealed that although he did not want a farewell by the board, but deserved a little more respect.
Yuvraj Singh Slams BCCI, Says Way He was Managed Towards End of Career Was Very Unprofessional
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has created a stir while talking about the last phase of his career. In an chat with Sportkeeda he revealed that although he did not want a farewell by the board, but deserved a little more respect.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings