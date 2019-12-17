Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

129/8 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers*

86/6 (14.1)

Chattogram Challengers need 44 runs in 35 balls at 7.54 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

Yuvraj Singh Slams Indian Team's Planning for 2019 World Cup

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh slammed the Indian team management for getting it "completely wrong" at the 2019 World Cup, stressing that an inexperienced middle-order worked against the team's chances where Virat Kohli and boys were shown the door in the semi-final against New Zealand.

IANS |December 17, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Slams Indian Team's Planning for 2019 World Cup

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh slammed the Indian team management for getting it "completely wrong" at the 2019 World Cup, stressing that an inexperienced middle-order worked against the team's chances where Virat Kohli and boys were shown the door in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Speaking at Agenda AajTak, the World Cup winner said India lacked clarity when it came to picking a middle-order that could have complimented the quality top-order.

Yuvraj Singh questioned the team management's thinking behind picking 'inexperienced' players in Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant for middle-order roles at the World Cup.

"I don't think they were looking for me (middle-order spot). More than me not being there, I was very disappointed with what happened with Ambati Rayudu. He was our No. 4 batsman for more than a year. Even in New Zealand, in the last game, I think he got 90 and won the Man of the Match. And then you're playing Australia and going to the World Cup," Yuvraj Singh said.

"When we were going to play the 2003 World Cup, the team that played the tournaments in the lead-up, we almost played with the same team. We had decent experience, me and Mohammad Kaif played about 35-40 games. Our top-order was highly experienced and the middle order was decently experienced," he said.

ambati rayuduIndiayuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

MDV v BHU
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

USA v SCO
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more