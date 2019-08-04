Yuvraj Singh Strikes Blazing Fifty in Losing Cause for Toronto Nationals at GLT20

Former India international Yuvraj Singh produced a stroke-filled 51 but failed to lift his side Toronto Nationals to a win over the Brampton Wolves in the 12th match of the Global T20 Canada 2019 on Saturday (August 3).
The southpaw’s 22-ball blitz was studded with three fours and five sixes, but his side eventually fell short by 11 runs, chasing a massive 222 set by Colin Munro’s side.
The Nationals got off to a bright start in the run-chase with Brendon McCullum and Rodrigo Thomas adding 40 runs in the first four overs. McCullum and all-rounder Moises Henriques’ wickets in the space of two balls pegged back the chase.
Yuvraj added 75 runs in 44 balls alongside South African wicketkeeper batsman Henrich Klaasen to keep the Nationals within touching distance. But the both their dismissals in quick succession ended any hopes of a win.
Shahid Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for the Wolves, finishing with an economical 1 for 29 in his four overs.
Earlier in the day, Scotland's George Munsey provided the Wolves with a flying start after they were asked to bat first. His 66 off 36 balls, inclusive of six boundaries and five sixes set-up his side for a massive score.
But it was Babar Hayat’s blistering 18-ball 48, laden with two four and five sixes that pushed the Wolves’ score past 220.
Yuvraj had the best figures amongst the bowlers, having conceded just 14 runs from his two overs and picking up the wicket of Nitish Kumar.
