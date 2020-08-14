Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Yuvraj Singh to Come Out of Retirement for Punjab? PCA Secretary Requests Former India Star

If Punjab Cricket Association secretary Puneet Bali has his way, the former India batsman will be back in action for Punjab in the upcoming domestic season.

Cricketnext Staff |August 14, 2020, 8:26 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh to Come Out of Retirement for Punjab? PCA Secretary Requests Former India Star

Yuvraj Singh to make a comeback to the Punjab side? If Punjab Cricket Association secretary Puneet Bali has his way, the former India batsman will be back in action for Punjab in the upcoming domestic season.

Bali has requested Yuvraj to come out of retirement and play all formats for Punjab this year, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Yuvraj, 38, announced his retirement from all formats last year. He last played a first-class match in January 2019. Since retiring post IPL 2019, Yuvraj has featured in Global T20 Canada and the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh Backs 'Special Talent' Shubman Gill to Shine for India 

"These boys were all undergoing sessions with our physios and trainers to prepare. Yuvraj initiated sessions with these boys while he was in Chandigarh. Over the last couple of seasons, we've lost players to other states, many of our players to Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Himachal. So we felt a player of Yuvraj's experience and calibre could lend a lot of value and inspire the youngsters," Bali explained to ESPNcricinfo.

"The request I made was for him to consider playing all formats. But if he comes back to and says, he's available only for limited-overs cricket, for some reason, that will be fine too. I'm looking forward to hear from him soon. But as such, he's been working hard with the boys."

ALSO READ: Despite Uber Successful Career, Yuvraj Singh Has One Regret

Ex Punjab players Manan Vohra and Barinder Sran moved to Chandigarh while Jiwanjot Singh has gone to Chhattisgarh.

On request by Bali, Yuvraj was mentoring Punjab players in a 21-day off-season camp recently.

"I am enjoying this role a lot. I too had wonderful mentors when I began. Also, I appreciate the way PCA has pledged to raise the standards and provide the players with the best of facilities," Yuvraj had told Hindustan Times.

