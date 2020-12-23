Yuvraj Singh vs Kevin Pietersen, New rules and Double the action: 3 Reasons to Watch the Ultimate Kricket Challenge

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Yuvraj Singh vs Kevin Pietersen, New Rules and Double the Action: 3 Reasons to Watch the Ultimate Kricket Challenge
The freshly conceptualised format that pits international superstars like Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Rashid Khan against each other in individuals match ups, gives cricket afficionados an exciting end to 2020.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 23, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
2020 posed a different challenge to cricket. However, after months of lockdown, fans were finally treated to some electrifying cricket action with the Dream11 IPL in the UAE. As a challenging year nears its end, Star Sports, the home of cricket, is all set to treat viewers and fans with yet another doze of breath-taking, edge-of-the-seat action with the Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC) that gets underway on December 24th 2020, exclusively on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
The freshly conceptualised format that pits international superstars like Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Rashid Khan against each other in individuals match ups, gives cricket afficionados an exciting end to 2020. Ahead of the tournament, here are top 3 reasons viewers and fans can watch this unique tournament.
BIGGEST NAMES OF WORLD CRICKET COME TOGETHER UNDER ONE ROOF
The stakes are high in the Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC) as the biggest names in world cricket pad up for nail-biting action at Dubai’s Coca-Cola arena. Legends of the game like Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen will be seen again in action to leave their mark on this new format. Yuvraj, India’s 2011 World Cup hero, is particularly eyeing this stint since he hopes to replicate his 2007 T20 World Cup feat of 6 sixes. All eyes will also be on the ‘Universe Boss’, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Rashid Khan, who all have just dished out noteworthy IPL performances and are in top form.
BRAND NEW FORMAT WITH ONE-ON-ONE MATCH UPS
One-on-one matchups have intrigued cricket fans across the globe. Shortening the game further, the 30-ball tournament will consist 4 innings of 15-balls each in every match. A UKC Contender, also termed Gladiator, can bowl a minimum of 8 balls per innings, while a sub player – an ‘Ace’ - can bowl a maximum of 7 balls per innings. The contender with more runs at the end of each match will be the winner, and 2 points will be awarded for each win in the league stage. Each player, while bowling, will be assisted by one fielder and one wicketkeeper inside the dome. A Contender, while batting, can gain run(s) only after they complete a physical run. If a batter, who hits the Bullseye (behind the bowler) scores 12 runs, gains an extra ball to play. Bullseye on the square of wickets will get the batter 4 runs and every time a batter gets out; 5 runs will be deducted from the total.
Scoring is divided in to 6 scoring zones:
• Zone A – 1 run
• Zone B- 1 run
• Zone C – 2 runs
• Zone D – 3 runs
• Zone E – with a bounce 4 runs
• Zone E – Direct 6 runs
ACTION PACKED UKC RIVALRIES
Yuvraj Singh’s rivalry with English players has very well documented throughout his career. Taking a step further, this one pits the southpaw with English batting legend Kevin Pietersen. The clash between Yuvi and KP will be highly anticipated and it sure will be a visual treat for viewers and fans. Another interesting rivalry will be between Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and England’s ODI skipper Eoin Morgan. One of the most successful bowlers in T20s taking on the guile of Morgan will be a keenly contested contest. It will be interesting to see if Rashid can stem the run flow from the willow of an explosive batsman like captain Morgan. Let’s wait and watch!
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking