Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

Yuvraj Singh Wants End to Criticism of Rishabh Pant, Calls on Virat Kohli to Help

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, said the 21-year-old should be looked after psychologically.

PTI |September 24, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Wants End to Criticism of Rishabh Pant, Calls on Virat Kohli to Help

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday called for an end to the constant criticism of Rishabh Pant, saying the young stumper-batsman desperately needs guidance from captain Virat Kohli or anyone who can understand his psyche.

Yuvraj said Pant doesn't deserve the criticism coming his way and needs the support of Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri to overcome the slump. Pant has been drawing flak for failing to grab his chances and getting out to rash shots despite being given a long rope by the Indian team management.

"I really don't know what is happening with him (Rishabh). He is facing a lot of criticism which is not needed. Somebody needs to get the best out of him," Yuvraj said.

Pant struggled during the away series against the West Indies last month before failing to make an impact in the recent home T20 International series against South Africa.

"The people monitoring him, the coach (Ravi Shastri), the captain (Kohli) have to guide him," the former left-handed batsman added.

The former swashbuckler, who retired from international cricket earlier this year at the age of 37, said Pant needs to be given confidence to overcome the drop in form after a spectacular start which fetched him Test hundreds in England and Australia in his maiden year at the top level.

"At the moment the thing is in IPL, the young guys are getting a lot of money. So somebody needs to tell them how to go about their business and tell them what is their priority. Somebody really needs to talk to them," Yuvraj said.

"That guy has got two away Test hundreds. He has a lot of potential. He is an outstanding talent. Someone should know how to read him, how to encourage him, point him what he needs to focus on," he added.

Pant is seen as an heir apparent to the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led India to two world titles.

"If you feel he is the most talented wicket-keeper batsman we have then stick with him, give him more chances. Go and tell him to play domestic cricket. You need to give him confidence, by criticising you won't get anything out of him," he said.

Yuvraj said the 21-year-old should be looked after psychologically.

"How you get the best out of him is completely based on his character. You need to understand his character, you need to understand his psychology and work according to that.

"If you are going to suppress him, you are not going to get the best out of him," he added.

Shastri had recently stated that Pant let the team down with his rash dismissals during the series against West Indies last month and the wicketkeeper-batsman would be given a rap on the knuckle every time he fails to value his wicket.

"I always felt that in the Indian team, when things didn't go well, there was no one to talk on the mental side of the players till Gary Kirsten and Paddy Upton came," he recalled.

"So we need somebody to talk to these guys, ask them what are their feelings about the game, what can be done to make them play better," Yuvraj said.

India cricket teamRavi ShastriRishabh Pantvirat kohliyuvraj singh

Related stories

Samson? Kishan? Gill? Who Could India Introduce Into T20 Set-up
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 12:06 PM IST

Samson? Kishan? Gill? Who Could India Introduce Into T20 Set-up

Picking on Minutest of Errors Will Hinder, Not Help Rishabh Pant's Career
Karthik Lakshmanan | September 20, 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Picking on Minutest of Errors Will Hinder, Not Help Rishabh Pant's Career

You Are an Inspiration: Rohit Sharma to Greta Thunberg
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 3:03 PM IST

You Are an Inspiration: Rohit Sharma to Greta Thunberg

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more