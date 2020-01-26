Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram Set to Play Bushfire Cricket Bash

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram have been confirmed to play the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match on February 8. They become the first international players to be drafted in for the charity game.

Cricketnext Staff |January 26, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh. (Source: GT20 Canada)

The confirmation comes after Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh were roped in as non-playing coaches earlier this week.

The fundraising game is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving titled 'The Big Appeal'. It will be held after the women's T20 international between Australia and India and before the Big Bash League final.

"I would love to be involved in any way I can to raise funds or to help the people in Australia," Akram had told AAP last week.

"Before I was married to an Australian, Australia has always been very close to my heart. I feel for Australia; thank God there was rain in the last couple of days and hopefully that will help.

"The devastation the Australians have been through, my heart goes out to them."

Former Australian cricketers confirmed to play include Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne, who will lead the two sides, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke. Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will be involved in a non-playing capacity.

All match profits and funds raised on the day will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Players confirmed: Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram.

Coaches: Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh

Non-playing capacity: Steve Waugh, Mel Jones, Andrew Johns

