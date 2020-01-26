Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram Set to Play Bushfire Cricket Bash
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram have been confirmed to play the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match on February 8. They become the first international players to be drafted in for the charity game.
