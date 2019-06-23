Will Do My Best to Support Cricket in Canada: Yuvraj Singh

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is jet-setting off to Canada where he will be part of the Global T20 tournament after Toronto Nationals snapped him up in a draft on Thursday (June 20). The tournament is set to begin on July 25.
In a video posted on his Twitter handle, the inimitable all-rounder promised to do his bit to support the sport in Canada.
“I am really looking forward to visiting Canada and play in season 2 of the Global T20 tournament. I was impressed with the action last year and I am looking forward to playing with the local Canadians and the international stars. I will do my very best to support cricket in Canada. So, Toronto here I come,” Yuvraj said.
Looking forward to playing in @gt20canada . Get ready Toronto, will see you soon pic.twitter.com/mVBTfucmPw
— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 23, 2019
Earlier, Yuvraj’s participation in the tournament was in doubt as the BCCI has barred active players from taking part in overseas T20 leagues.
Yuvraj, who announced his retirement on June 10, had at the time made it clear that he intends to take part in T20 leagues outside of India. He had written to the board seeking permission and had stated that he would like to play in such leagues for fun.
Yuvraj was an integral part of India’s white-ball set-up in his prime and still holds the record for the fastest half-century in T20I cricket, the landmark coming in 12 balls in the World T20 against England.
This was the same match where he slammed Stuart Broad for six 6s in an over but he went on to play other key knocks as India became world champions in the shortest format of the game that year.
"I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL," the 37-year-old had said during his retirement press conference.
