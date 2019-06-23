starts in
Will Do My Best to Support Cricket in Canada: Yuvraj Singh

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is jet-setting off to Canada where he will be part of the Global T20 tournament after Toronto Nationals snapped him up in a draft on Thursday (June 20). The tournament is set to begin on July 25.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, the inimitable all-rounder promised to do his bit to support the sport in Canada.

“I am really looking forward to visiting Canada and play in season 2 of the Global T20 tournament. I was impressed with the action last year and I am looking forward to playing with the local Canadians and the international stars. I will do my very best to support cricket in Canada. So, Toronto here I come,” Yuvraj said.

Earlier, Yuvraj’s participation in the tournament was in doubt as the BCCI has barred active players from taking part in overseas T20 leagues.

Yuvraj, who announced his retirement on June 10, had at the time made it clear that he intends to take part in T20 leagues outside of India. He had written to the board seeking permission and had stated that he would like to play in such leagues for fun.

Yuvraj was an integral part of India’s white-ball set-up in his prime and still holds the record for the fastest half-century in T20I cricket, the landmark coming in 12 balls in the World T20 against England.

This was the same match where he slammed Stuart Broad for six 6s in an over but he went on to play other key knocks as India became world champions in the shortest format of the game that year.

"I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL," the 37-year-old had said during his retirement press conference. ​

bcciGlobal T20Global T20 Canada LeagueOff The FieldToronto Nationalstwitteryuvraj singh

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more