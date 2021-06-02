CRICKETNEXT

Yuvraj Singh's Foundation To Set Up 1, 000 Beds In Hospitals Across India

Yuvraj Singh’s Foundation To Set Up 1, 000 Beds In Hospitals Across India

The initiative has been launched in partnership with One Digital Entertainment to enhance the capacity of government, army, autonomous and charitable hospitals.

With the daily numbers of Covid-19 cases dropping below the 2 lakh mark, the impact of the second wave of the pandemic in India may have diminished now, but the risk has not been completely averted. This is why many celebrities and common people are helping those in need to procure oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.

Former international cricketer Yuvraj Singh is the recent celebrity to have come forward in the fight against Covid and take care of the patients’ needs.

Yuvraj Singh, on Tuesday, announced that his foundation YouWeCan will set up 1, 000 beds for critical care of coronavirus patients in different hospitals across the country. The initiative has been launched in partnership with One Digital Entertainment to enhance the capacity of government, army, autonomous and charitable hospitals. Apart from oxygen-equipped beds, the foundation will also provide ventilators, BiPAP machines and other essential medical equipment to various hospitals.

The Indian all-rounder also tweeted the announcement, saying the second wave has caused a lot of damage. Many people have lost their loved ones, and a lot of them had to struggle for oxygen, ICU beds and other essential care facilities.

The Covid-19 situation had gone from bad to worse in May and single-day numbers had breached the 4 lakh mark. The healthcare infrastructure had crumbled under the severe strain due to a tremendous rush of Covid patients and many were left struggling for medical facilities.

YouWeCan has started installing beds in various hospitals of Delhi, NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. In addition, the foundation is also working to spread awareness among people.

According to YouWeCan’s website, the foundation also held a health camp in February this year.

https://youwecan.org/yuvraj-singhs-birthday-top-fan-and-youwecan-volunteer-sujan-kumar-organises-cancer-awareness-camp-free-medical-checkup/

Last year, the foundation had mobilised resources towards providing over 10 lakh hygiene kits in the states that were badly affected by the coronavirus.

It has also worked with the Union Health Ministry, UNICEF, and WHO on running multiple Covid-19 awareness campaigns throughout the year.

