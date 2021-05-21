Yuvraj Singh's Hilarious Reply to This Tweet Will Leave You in Splits

Yuvraj Singh might have remained very popular when he used to represent India but not many know that the man has an amazing humour. Now, living upto that reputation, Yuvi has made some sarcastic remarks concerning his own Test career. The 39-year-old, who made his debut back in 2000 and went onto make a name for himself in ODI cricket, was never quite a regular in the side when it came to the Test matches. In a tweet posted by Wisden India, where the publication asked “Which former Indian cricketer do you wish played more Tests?” he replied: “Probably next life! When I’m not 12th man for 7 years .”

Also Read: ‘Pant Our First Choice Keeper’

Probably next life! When I’m not 12th man for 7 years — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 21, 2021

Yuvraj is clearly referring to his Test career which never really took off. He represented India for 17 long years and during that period he played just 40 Tests and scored 1900 runs. Recently in the Road Safety Series, he smashed four sixes in a single over. This brought back the memories of 2007 World T20. Here’s what happened:

For the second time in two matches, Yuvraj Singh smashed four sixes in an over – three of them consecutive – to turn back the clock in the semifinal of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Wednesday. Playing for India Legends, Yuvraj smashed West Indies Legends legspinner M Nagamootoo for four sixes in the 19th over, almost threatening to repeat his 2007 heroics of six sixes at one stage.

Yuvraj smashed the first three balls for six before Nagamootoo managed a dot ball in the fourth delivery. The fifth ball went over the ropes again before another dot ball ended the over. In the next over, Yuvraj sent Suliemann Benn for a couple of sixes to finish on 49 off 20 as India Legends finished on 218 for 3 in 20 overs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here