starts in
days hours mins

Yuvraj Singh’s Laboured Global T20 Debut Ends with Bizarre Dismissal

Cricketnext Staff |July 26, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
Yuvraj Singh’s Laboured Global T20 Debut Ends with Bizarre Dismissal

Yuvraj Singh was expected to light up the Global T20 Canada league when it was announced that he would be turning out for the Toronto Nationals, yet his tournament debut on Thursday was one to forget.

Yuvraj, who was captaining his side in the first match of this season against the Vancouver Knights, scored 14 off 27 balls before being given out stumped despite his feet being well inside the crease.

Yuvraj came in to bat at number 4 with his side at 66-3 after being put in to bat by the Knights. However, the southpaw proceeded to play a laboured innings that consisted of no boundaries.

He appeared to be bothered by some pain in his back and was looking to accelerate his innings when he was dismissed in controversial fashion by spinner Rizwan Cheema.

Yuvraj edged one to the wicket-keeper Tobias Visee who could not hold on to the catch and the ball ricocheted onto the stumps, leading to the square leg umpire giving him out.

Replays showed that his feet were inside the crease when the bails were dislodged but he had already walked back to the dugout by that time, with his side at 104-4 in 16.2 overs.

Some fireworks lower down the innings from Kieron Pollard (30 off 13 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (41 off 20 balls) ensured the Nationals ended their innings at 159-5.

Yet unbeaten half-centuries from Chadwick Walton and Rassie van der Dussen saw the Knights chase down that target in 17.2 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

The Nationals will next take on the Edmonton Royals at the same venue on Saturday. ​

Rizwan CheemaToronto Nationalsyuvraj global t20yuvraj singh

Related stories

Kumble Hopes to See More Indians Like Yuvraj Singh in T20 Leagues
Cricketnext Staff | July 19, 2019, 8:48 PM IST

Kumble Hopes to See More Indians Like Yuvraj Singh in T20 Leagues

Will Do My Best to Support Cricket in Canada: Yuvraj Singh
Cricketnext Staff | June 23, 2019, 11:49 AM IST

Will Do My Best to Support Cricket in Canada: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh Rues Not Settling With Any One IPL Team
Cricketnext Staff | July 9, 2019, 5:41 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh Rues Not Settling With Any One IPL Team

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 Australia 5543 111
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 New Zealand 4737 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more