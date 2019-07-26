Yuvraj Singh’s Laboured Global T20 Debut Ends with Bizarre Dismissal

Yuvraj Singh was expected to light up the Global T20 Canada league when it was announced that he would be turning out for the Toronto Nationals, yet his tournament debut on Thursday was one to forget.
Yuvraj, who was captaining his side in the first match of this season against the Vancouver Knights, scored 14 off 27 balls before being given out stumped despite his feet being well inside the crease.
Yuvraj came in to bat at number 4 with his side at 66-3 after being put in to bat by the Knights. However, the southpaw proceeded to play a laboured innings that consisted of no boundaries.
He appeared to be bothered by some pain in his back and was looking to accelerate his innings when he was dismissed in controversial fashion by spinner Rizwan Cheema.
Yuvraj edged one to the wicket-keeper Tobias Visee who could not hold on to the catch and the ball ricocheted onto the stumps, leading to the square leg umpire giving him out.
Replays showed that his feet were inside the crease when the bails were dislodged but he had already walked back to the dugout by that time, with his side at 104-4 in 16.2 overs.
Some fireworks lower down the innings from Kieron Pollard (30 off 13 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (41 off 20 balls) ensured the Nationals ended their innings at 159-5.
Yet unbeaten half-centuries from Chadwick Walton and Rassie van der Dussen saw the Knights chase down that target in 17.2 overs with 8 wickets in hand.
The Nationals will next take on the Edmonton Royals at the same venue on Saturday.
