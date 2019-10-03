Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

39/3 (20.0)

South Africa trail by 463 runs

Yuvraj Singh's Throwback Moment to 'Priceless' Debut Series

Yuvraj last played for India in 2017 and announced his retirement in June 2019.

Cricketnext Staff |October 3, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh's Throwback Moment to 'Priceless' Debut Series

Yuvraj Singh was in a nostalgic mood and took his fans down memory lane with a throwback picture.

Yuvraj went all the way back to the first time he was selected for India, for the ICC Knockout Trophy in Kenya in 2000. He is seen with Rahul Dravid and Vijay Dahiya in the picture which he called 'priceless memory'.

Yuvraj had a dream start to his career in that tour, scoring 84 against Australia in his debut innings (his second ODI). India reached the final of the tournament where they lost to New Zealand.

Yuvraj went on to have a dream career, playing 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is scoring close to 12000 runs in all. He played major roles in India's victories in the World T20 2007 and World Cup 2011.

Yuvraj last played for India in 2017 and announced his retirement in June 2019.

