Yuvraj Singh's Veiled Dig at Ravichandran Ashwin? Fans Convinced, Slams All Rounder On Social Media

Yuvraj Singh’s tweet is gaining all the limelight, but for all the wrong reasons. The former India all-rounder had praised Jos Buttler for upholding spirit of the game, but it was the last part of the tweet that caught the attention of the fans who were quick to slam the World Cup winner for being ‘jealous.’ Some of them felt that his lines: ‘Some of his teammates must learn from him’ meant for one player: Yes, you guessed it right: Ravi Ashwin.

The incident happened on the 12th over of the GT innings. It was then that Hardik Pandya had hit a shot off Jimmy Neesham. The ball almost reached the boundary when Buttler gave his all and stopped the ball, but he made a mistake and stepped at the boundary line while throwing it back. Previously, the England batter had confessed that he is unsure and asked the umpire to take it upstairs.

Reacting to this, Singh had praised Buttler for upholding the spirit of the game. “We still have gentleman in the game of cricket !!! @josbuttler other players should learn from him specially team mates !!" he tweeted.

But it was the last part of this tweet that implied that he maybe taking a dig at Ashwin. The fans vehemently called out the all-rounder and said that he was just getting jealous of Ashwin and should have refrained from doing so. Here are some of the reactions:

We should just unfollow some ‘superstars’ post their retirement. Don’t want to develop any hatred against them, whom we had respected so much. Let’s just retire them from our memories as the ones who won us World Cup and many other memorable matches.— Anupam Singh (@Anupam_MaxFac) April 14, 2022

specially his teammates.. this Ganguly batch is an incredibly jealous batch.. these guys doesn’t want ICT to go forward.. everything has to stop wit their achievements ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️— rinaldo sudhan (@rinaldo7) April 14, 2022

If he is referring to Ashwin, it’s just a cheap shot. Anyway Ashwin is doing the right thing and is a trendsetter.— Vikrant Naik (@vikrantnaik) April 14, 2022

What is the obsession people with Ashwin He’s one of the smartest minds in the game and people can’t cope with that — Nachiket Acharya (@nachiket2613) April 14, 2022

Why so much hate.It takes time to earn respect but just moments to lose it.— Rohan Mali (@ro21_9) April 14, 2022

Ohk , Ashwin dropped him from the Punjab team when Ash was the captain of KXIP , hence this bitterness.Keep doing it , keep spoiling your legacy — Cheeku (@Lost_guy01) April 14, 2022

The whole incident between Buttler and Ashwin dates back to IPL 2019 when the latter ran the former out for backing too much away from the crease. This whole thing later came to be known as the mankading affair which created quite a flutter in the world cricket at the time. Fans believe Yuvi’s tweet is a veiled dig at India off spinner.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans won the match easily to rise to the top of the points table with four wins in five matches. They beat the Royals by 37 runs with captain Hardik Pandya leading from the front with bat and ball.

