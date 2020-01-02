Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Yuvraj Terms Australia Bushfire Tragic, Says Time to Take Action Against Climate Change

Former India World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Thursday termed the raging bushfire in Australia as tragic, and said it's time some action is taken against the serious issue of climate change.

PTI |January 2, 2020, 8:20 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh. (Source: GT20 Canada)

New Delhi: Former India World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Thursday termed the raging bushfire in Australia as tragic, and said it's time some action is taken against the serious issue of climate change.

Australia is facing one of its most devastating bushfire crisis which has already left at least 18 people dead.

In the backdrop of this critical situation, Australia is set to host New Zealand in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) starting Friday.

After Australia opener David Warner, who shared a picture of a person with a dog watching the devastating forest fire, and paid tributes to the firefighters and volunteers, Yuvraj took to twitter to express his sympathy towards those affected by the tragedy.

"Australia has burnt more than 12million acres this season, they r not even halfway thr its peak fire season. Tragic news on #bushfiresAustralia 480 million animals have been lost. This is culmination of climate change it's time v take some action. Prayers for all affected," Yuvraj wrote on his twitter handle with a series of pictures of the tragedy.

Disturbed by the situation, Australian and New Zealand cricketers have decided to wear black armbands on the opening day of the third Test here on Friday as a mark of respect to the fire fighters who are trying to douse the flames.

Cricket Australia has already announced that the upcoming ODI series in March against New Zealand will be used to raise money which will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund for the rehabilitation of those affected.

