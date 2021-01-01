Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Meet ‘Salt Bae’ in Dubai

Newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been making most of their honeymoon in Dubai.

Newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been making most of their honeymoon in Dubai. The couple is actively updating fans with their romantic diaries on social media. The latest post shared by the leg-spinner on his Instagram features a popular personality on social media, Nusret Gökçe, commonly known as ‘Salt Bae’.

Yuzvendra shared a special moment from his meeting with the esteemed chef, supposedly at the latter’s restaurant. The picture shows the wrist-spinner, dressed in a white shirt outfit, along with the famed chef who was himself dressed fashionably in a customised red coloured apron. Both of them graced cameras with a quick pose.

Dhanashree too added a picture with Salt Bae on her Instagram timeline, informing that having his cuisine was one of the goals in her bucket list.

Recently, Yuzvendra shared a post on his Instagram stories and engaged in some self-deprecating humour. Taking to the platform on Wednesday, the 30-year-old revealed a spoof featuring him as the winner of a "Pose Of The Decade" award. He can be seen chilling by the fence with a tray of drinks by his side. While sharing it, Chahal wrote, "Thank you I feel honoured.”

Chahal has been sharing pictures and videos from his wedding festivities. We have already seen pictures from the duo’s haldi, mehendi and engagement ceremony. In his latest post, we see some unseen glimpses from the cricketer’s sangeet ceremony.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree were recently hosted by former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni for an intimate dinner. The new bride mentioned that she felt like being at home with the former Indian skipper and his wife, Sakshi.

Yuzvendra and dentist-choreographer Dhanashree tied the knot on December 22 in Gurgaon.