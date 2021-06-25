Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Sangeet Dance Video is Too Adorable For Words

Team India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma have once again left their fans in awe. Dhanashree has shared a clip of their sangeet ceremony which has gone viral on social media platform Instagram.

The couple met when Chahal approached the dancer during the lockdown last year to work on his dancing skills.

They keep sharing their adorable dance videos which the fans seem to not get enough of. The couple recently completed six months of their marriage.

A couple of days ago, Dhanashree shared a dance video from their sangeet ceremony to mark the occasion.

In the clip, she is seen leading the way for her husband as the two performed in front of their family and friends. The cricketer was forgetting while trying to match steps with his wife.

Nonetheless, it looked cute and their chemistry is unmissable.

The duo is seen grooving to popular 90s Bollywood tracks like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Saaton Janam Tujh ko Paate and Tumse Mil Ke Jo Dil ka Hai jo Haal. Dhanashree also uploaded the full version of the video her YouTube channel.

Yuzvendra tied the knot with Dhanashree last year on December 22. They announced their engagement in August of 2020.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra was last seen in action during the recently suspended season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and is a key component of the side’s bowling attack. Up next, the spin wizard has the upcoming three-match ODI series and three T20Is against Sri Lanka, starting July 13. The India Team will be led by opening batter Shikhar Dhawan during the tour.

