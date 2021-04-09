- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s Victory Dance Will Make Your Weekend Happier
RCB players are currently in a bio-bubble in Chennai as they gear up for the opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 9.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 6:51 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are the most active couple on social media. Since their marriage in December 2020, the couple has been seen in several videos enjoying their married life dancing away.As Chahal, who features for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), gears up for the upcoming season, RCB’s new recruit Srikar Bharat has posted a video of the couple enjoying their victory in a game of table tennis.
Bharat who teamed up with pacer Mohammed Siraj lost one of the sets in table tennis against the couple. Soon after grabbing the winning point, both Chahal and Dhanashree break into a victory dance.However, the next video shows Siraj and Bharat returning the favor by winning a point and dancing in front of the couple.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Earlier in the day, Chahal had uploaded a video from his account where he can be seen enacting former WWE superstar Undertaker’s slow march to the ring with the wrestler’s official music playing in the background. RCB and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson,who will be featuring in the IPL for the very first time, is also seen in the video walking right behind Chahal.
Chahal, leader of RCB’s spin attack, had a good outing in IPL 2020 in UAE as he was the leading wicket-taker from the RCB camp with 21 scalps from 15 matches.
RCB is one of the three teams yet to get their hands on the IPL trophy. The Virat Kohli-led side has so far played three finals losing all of them – in 2009 to the Deccan Chargers, in 2011 to the Chennai Super Kings, and in 2016 to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The IPL 2021 auction saw the Red and Gold Army as one of the most active participants as they managed to rope in as many as eight players including Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Dan Christian, Bharat, and Suyash Prabhudessai.
