Yuzvendra Chahal & Wife Dhanashree Verma Are Having a Great Time at Honeymoon; See Pics

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma on December 22. The couple headed to Dubai post their marriage for their honeymoon. Chahal and Dhanashree seem to be having a good time in Dubai as they are sharing adorable pictures with their followers on social media.Chahal has shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen posing with his wife. The couple can be seen with bright smiles on their faces.

Dhanashree has also uploaded two pictures. The first of these is the same as shared by her husband and in the second photo she is looking at Chahal with her hand on his shoulder. Posting the photos, she wrote, “Good afternoon”.

Chahal and Dhanashree got married in a private ceremony, only in the presence of family and some close friends and relatives in Gurugram.

Dhanashree had shared pictures of her wedding day on Instagram. On their special day, the spinner wore an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban, while the bride adorned a maroon lehenga. The caption of the wedding day post read, “We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!"

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen looking lovingly into each other’s eyes, while in the second image, they are all smiles.

A video of their wedding day also went viral on social media in which Chahal and Dhanashree can be seen sitting on chairs placed on a stage with flowers being showered upon them. In the caption of this post, she thanked her followers and friends for their love and blessings.

They got engaged in July this year. The two have often shared pictures with each other, writing lovely messages. Dhanashree even visited the UAE during the IPL 2020 to accompany Chahal. The spinner had considerable success with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament.

Chahal returned to the country recently after being part of the limited-overs squad of Team India. He was recently seen in action in One-Day International and T20I series against Australia.