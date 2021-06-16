Yuzvendra Chahal And Wife Dhanashree Verma’s ‘Footwork Couple Dance’ is a Hit Among Fans

Indian legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma never fail to give some major couple goals. In a recent post shared by Chahal on his Instagram handle, the duo appeared to be the “footwork couple.” Both husband and wife grooved to the tune of a popular song, but the majority of steps were performed by their feet.

Chahal then asked his fans who among the two was better.

And answering his own question in the caption itself, he added a ‘me’ hashtag.

Fans and his friends rushed to the comment section of the post to compliment Chahal for his moves. The reel was liked by Chahal’s India teammates Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, among others. Sports presenter Gaurav Kapur, who shares a great bond with Chahal, wrote that the student is slowly and steadily getting better than the master. Punjabi singer Jassie Gill complimented Chahal’s smile in the video. One of the fans was impressed with the Indian bowler’s unexpected energy, while several fans were happy that Chahal had finally made a dance reel with his wife and choreographer Dhanashree.

Chahal and Dhanashree have often featured together in several posts on social media, especially promotional, and the latter has always garnered attention with her dance moves.

The couple tied the knot in December 2020 and Dhanashree is frequently spotted in the Indian cricket team stand where she is seen cheering for her husband and Team India. The YouTuber also shares a friendly bond with Chahal’s teammates and often posts dance reels with them too.

Chahal was last seen on the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 before it got temporarily suspended due to rising COVID-19 infections in franchise bio bubbles,though the cash-rich league is likely to resume in September and October in UAE. Currently, he has been selected in the India ODI and T20I squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July.

