Yuzvendra Chahal Birthday: A Look at Funny Side of Yuzvendra Chahal on His 30th Birthday
Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as one of the essential bowlers in limited over cricket. Whenever his captains want to break a stable partnership of opponents, they bring back Chahal into the attack. Besides being a good cricketer, the leg spinner is a chess player. He has represented the country in various tournaments internationally.
Yuzvendra Chahal Birthday: A Look at Funny Side of Yuzvendra Chahal on His 30th Birthday
Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as one of the essential bowlers in limited over cricket. Whenever his captains want to break a stable partnership of opponents, they bring back Chahal into the attack. Besides being a good cricketer, the leg spinner is a chess player. He has represented the country in various tournaments internationally.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings