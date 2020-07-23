Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Yuzvendra Chahal Birthday: A Look at Funny Side of Yuzvendra Chahal on His 30th Birthday

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as one of the essential bowlers in limited over cricket. Whenever his captains want to break a stable partnership of opponents, they bring back Chahal into the attack. Besides being a good cricketer, the leg spinner is a chess player. He has represented the country in various tournaments internationally.

Trending Desk |July 23, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
Chahal, who made his One Day International (ODI) debut in 2016, was last seen in action against New Zealand.

The cricketer not only creates buzz because of his performance in matches, but he is also famous for his show Chahal TV, on which he mainly engages in conversation with his colleagues. Chahal also amuses netizens with his funny captions on his pictures on social media.

The leg spinner turned 30 today. On his birthday, let’s have a look at some of his posts and memes which were created using his poses on the field.

The Internet got flooded with memes of Chahal when he was spotted resting on the field during a match.

A netizen linked that moment to a situation in his life. He tweeted, “Me watching all my friends getting married, getting jobs and having fun.”

One user posted two photos of Chahal, one in which he is seen sitting in a press conference and another in which he was relaxing on the ground.

Earlier in the year, India batsman Rohit Sharma also shared a picture on Twitter, where a comparison was drawn between the physique of Dwayne Johnson and Chahal. The leg spinner also retweeted that photo with a caption, “The Rock.”

Here are some more for you:

https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal/status/1247133944174108672

