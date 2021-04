Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Share Clips from Wedding Film

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is set to play a key role for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2021 season, and his wife Dhanashree Verma on Saturday released their wedding film, sharing a few snippets of it on social media.”When two hilarious energetic people come together,” is how Chahal captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

From their sangeet, haldi to the engagement and the wedding, the video features some memorable moments from the ceremony, featuring Chahal and Dhanashree with friends and family members.In one of the clips, Dhanashreesays, “We met through dancing. Yuzi came up to me and said, ‘Hey I want to learn dancing’.”

Sharing the video, the dancer-choreographer wrote on YouTube, “We are extremely happy to be sharing our beautiful moments with you guys…Marriage is a beautiful bond of beautiful souls coming together, all we got to say is that love each other, understand and respect each other.”

Chahal and Dhanashree got married in December 2020.Chahal is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for IPL 2021 and is set to play in RCB’s season opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9. Chahal was the leading wicket-taker for RCB last season, having picked 21 wickets. The leg spinner joined the RCB training camp in Chennai ahead of the 2021 season on March 30, directly transferring from the national team’s bio-bubble in Pune.

RCB’s spin department is one of the team’s strengths, and it bodes well for them that they will be playing most of their matches on the slow tracks of Chennai and Ahmedabad. Chahal will have assistance from off spinner Washington, who consistently bowled in the Powerplay overs for Virat Kohli’s team last season. Australian Adam Zampa is another leg spin option available to the RCB management. Alongside them, Glenn Maxwell, who consistently bowls for Australia in white-ball cricket and in the Big Bash League, can be expected to chip in with a few overs.