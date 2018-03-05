Yuzvendra Chahal Emerges as T20I Match Winner for India

Chahal comes into this tour with 17 wickets to his name in the recently concluded South African tour.
o He picked up 16 wickets in the 6 ODIs and 1 in 2 T20Is against the Proteas and would like to extend his purple patch in the upcoming series.
With India now playing Sri Lanka next, Chahal will further look to improve his statistics as he has always performed well against the island nation, picking 11 wickets in 3 T20I matches.
Although his economy rate is on the higher side (9.83 RPO) against SL, he averages 10.72 in 3 matches against them.
o Chahal is also among the top 5 wicket taking spinners against the Lankans and has 2 four-wicket hauls to his name. No other spinner has more 4-fors against SL than Chahal.
Only 9 players have taken 10 or more wickets against SL in T20Is and out of those 9 players, 5 of them are spinners. Out of the 5 highest wicket taking spinners, 4 of them are wrist spinners including Chahal with the only exception being R Ashwin.
He also has the best Strike rate against SL among the spinners to have taken more than 10 wickets.
o Amazingly, he has taken 11 Lankan wickets in 12 overs he’s bowled to them!
• Yuzvendra Chahal has also taken the most number of wickets since Jan 2017 in T20Is with 24 wickets to his name in 13 matches.
First Published: March 5, 2018, 4:19 PM IST