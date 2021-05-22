Yuzvendra Chahal Finally Shares 'Proper Pic' With His Pet Dogs After '100th Attempt'

India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a picture with his two pet dogs – Groot and Scotty – and apparently it took him a century of attempts to get his best buddies to pose for the camera.

While Chahal is known to leave batters dancing to his tune on the cricket field, the India cricketer is now at the receiving end of the antics of his hyperactive good boys who seem to have made him work hard to get them calm down and steady for a moment before getting clicked.

“100th attempt and finally I have a proper pic with my Groot & Scotty #wecantcalmdown we are ScottyGroot,” wrote Chahal while sharing the picture of the trio.

Meanwhile, Chahal in an interview has revealed he was hoping for a Test call-up during the India vs England Test series earlier this year. “This time I wasn’t expecting a call-up. But yes, when England toured India and some of our spinners were injured, I felt somewhere that my name will pop up,” Chahal told Sports Tak.

Chahal, a regular for India in limited-overs cricket, admits that breaking into the Test team is a tough ask considering the variety of options the team has at its disposal.

“Axar (Patel) came in and did well. (Ravichandran) Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja and Kuldeep (Yadav) are already there, so you feel that 3-4 players are already in the reckoning and it will be difficult for you to get a chance. Especially when they are performing so well. Ashwin bhaiyya completed 400 Test wickets and Jaddu Pa has over 250 wickets. Looking at them you feel that you have to improve more to get a chance,” Chahal said.

The 30-year-old though says playing Test cricket remains his dream. “Obviously, you want to wear the whites. If someone calls you a Test player, there is no bigger compliment,” Chahal said.

