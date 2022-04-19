Yuzvendra Chahal Hattrick: List of 19 Hattrick Takers in IPL Cricket Since 2008

Yuzvendra Chahal became the 19th bowler to take a hattrick in IPL cricket. Although it has been more than 15 years, IPL saw just 19 hattricks so far. In a batters’ game like T20 cricket, hattrick are not easy to come by. Some seasons even saw no hattricks at all. But on Monday, the tournament saw one as Chahal took four in the 17th over of the innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was a brilliant over which saw all the action and by the time it ended, the match was turned on its head in RR’s favour. This is not the first time we saw bowlers rule in a game dominated by the batters. There were other performances as well.

The first season saw as many as three hattricks coming to the fore. Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first to register a hattrick against Punjab Kings which was then known as Kings XI Punjab where he took 5 wickets for 24 runs in his 4 overs. Amit Mishra and Makhaya Ntini were the other two bowlers who picked up a hat-trick in the same season.

The second season saw hattricks from part-timers like Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh. While Yuvi took a hattrick twice in the same season for Punjab, Rohit took a hattrick for Deccan Chargers which is now defunct. In the next three years, there were three bowlers who were successful in taking a hat-trick in each season. Praveen Kumar in 2010, Amit Mishra in 2011 and Ajit Chandila in 2012. Amit Mishra was at it again, picking up a hat-trick in 2013 along with Sunil Narine who bowled wonderfully for the Kolkata Knight Riders team.

In the year 2014, Rajasthan Royals produced two hattrick heroes in Shane Watson and Pravin Tambe against SRH and KKR respectively. 2015 saw no hattrick and in 2016 Axar Patel accounted for the only hattrick playing for Punjab against Gujarat Lions. Meanwhile 2017 saw three hattricks with Samuel Badree, Jayadev Unadkat and Andrew Tye achieving the special landmark. The West Indian produced a stupendous spell which saw 9 runs and 4 wickets playing for RCB. The next set of hat-tricks in the IPL happened in the 2019 season when Shreyas Gopal and Sam Curran starred with the ball. Then came Harshal Patel who picked up a hattrick in 2021 against Mumbai Indians, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Patel accounted for Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Rahul Chahar in the first three balls of the 16th over to join the list of elites.

Here’s a full list:

Player Bowling Figures Against Year Lakshmipathy Balaji 5/24 KXIP 2008 Amit Mishra 5/17 DEC 2008 Makhaya Ntini 4/21 KKR 2008 Yuvraj Singh 3/22 RCB 2009 Rohit Sharma 4/6 MI 2009 Yuvraj Singh 3/13 DEC 2009 Praveen Kumar 3/18 RR 2010 Amit Mishra 4/9 KXIP 2011 Ajit Chandila 4/13 PWI 2012 Sunil Narine 3/33 KXIP 2013 Amit Mishra 4/19 PWI 2013 Pravin Tambe 3/26 KKR 2014 Shane Watson 3/13 SRH 2014 Axar Patel 4/21 GL 2016 Samuel Badree 4/9 MI 2017 Andrew Tye 5/17 RPS 2017 Jaydev Unadkat 5/30 SRH 2017 Sam Curran 4/11 DC 2019 Shreyas Gopal 3/12 RCB 2019 Harshal Patel 4/17 RCB 2021 Yuzvendra Chahal 5/40 KKR 2022

