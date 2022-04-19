CricketNext

Yuzvendra Chahal Hattrick: List of 19 Hattrick Takers in IPL Cricket Since 2008
2-MIN READ

Here is the complete list of hattrick takers in IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal Hattrick: Before Yuzvendra Chahal, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Amit Mishra have also accounted for this special feat.

Cricketnext Staff

Yuzvendra Chahal became the 19th bowler to take a hattrick in IPL cricket. Although it has been more than 15 years, IPL saw just 19 hattricks so far. In a batters’ game like T20 cricket, hattrick are not easy to come by. Some seasons even saw no hattricks at all. But on Monday, the tournament saw one as Chahal took four in the 17th over of the innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was a brilliant over which saw all the action and by the time it ended, the match was turned on its head in RR’s favour. This is not the first time we saw bowlers rule in a game dominated by the batters. There were other performances as well.

The first season saw as many as three hattricks coming to the fore. Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first to register a hattrick against Punjab Kings which was then known as Kings XI Punjab where he took 5 wickets for 24 runs in his 4 overs. Amit Mishra and Makhaya Ntini were the other two bowlers who picked up a hat-trick in the same season.

The second season saw hattricks from part-timers like Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh. While Yuvi took a hattrick twice in the same season for Punjab, Rohit took a hattrick for Deccan Chargers which is now defunct.  In the next three years, there were three bowlers who were successful in taking a hat-trick in each season. Praveen Kumar in 2010, Amit Mishra in 2011 and Ajit Chandila in 2012. Amit Mishra was at it again, picking up a hat-trick in 2013 along with Sunil Narine who bowled wonderfully for the Kolkata Knight Riders team.

In the year 2014, Rajasthan Royals produced two hattrick heroes in Shane Watson and Pravin Tambe against SRH and KKR respectively. 2015 saw no hattrick and in 2016 Axar Patel accounted for the only hattrick playing for Punjab against Gujarat Lions. Meanwhile 2017 saw three hattricks with Samuel Badree, Jayadev Unadkat and Andrew Tye achieving the special landmark. The West Indian produced a stupendous spell which saw 9 runs and 4 wickets playing for RCB. The next set of hat-tricks in the IPL happened in the 2019 season when Shreyas Gopal and Sam Curran starred with the ball. Then came Harshal Patel who picked up a hattrick in 2021 against Mumbai Indians, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Patel accounted for Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and  Rahul Chahar in the first three balls of the 16th over to join the list of elites.

Here’s a full list:

PlayerBowling FiguresAgainstYear
Lakshmipathy Balaji5/24KXIP2008
Amit Mishra5/17DEC2008
Makhaya Ntini4/21KKR2008
Yuvraj Singh3/22RCB2009
Rohit Sharma4/6MI2009
Yuvraj Singh3/13DEC2009
Praveen Kumar3/18RR2010
Amit Mishra4/9KXIP2011
Ajit Chandila4/13PWI2012
Sunil Narine3/33KXIP2013
Amit Mishra4/19PWI2013
Pravin Tambe3/26KKR2014
Shane Watson3/13SRH2014
Axar Patel4/21GL2016
Samuel Badree4/9MI2017
Andrew Tye5/17RPS2017
Jaydev Unadkat5/30SRH2017
Sam Curran4/11DC2019
Shreyas Gopal3/12RCB2019
Harshal Patel4/17RCB2021
Yuzvendra Chahal5/40KKR2022

first published:April 19, 2022, 09:51 IST