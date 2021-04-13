- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls KL Rahul and Chris Gayle Over Punjab Kings’ New Jersey
Chahal shared a small clip featuring Punjab skipper KL Rahul and explosive power-hitter Chris Gayle on his official Twitter handle
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 3:03 PM IST
Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals produced a thrilling contest as they locked horns in the fourth match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday in Mumbai. Apart from the performance of the players, another thing that made headlines in the game was the new jersey donned by the PBKS players.
PBKS are the only team apart from Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who are yet to win an IPL title. With change in their name and jersey, the Punjab outfit are hoping for a change in fortunes as well.
However, ever since the Punjab-based franchise have unveiled their jersey, they have been at the receiving end of trolls and some criticism for copying the old RCB jersey. There are many similarities between PBKS’ new cricket kit and the the one sported by the RCB players during the starting years of the T20 competition. Few are even trolling the franchise saying that Punjab is just an extension of Bangalore.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
The latest to join the bandwagon is RCB’s ace-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Known for his wit and humor, Chahal shared a short clip featuring Punjab skipper KL Rahul and explosive power-hitter Chris Gayle on his official Twitter handle. It was the caption that attracted the attention of the netizens as the leg-spinner took a sly dig by welcoming Rahul and Gayle in RCB.
Welcome to @RCBTweets boys 🤣🤣 @henrygayle @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/1TQ65VzScR
— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 12, 2021
As far as the game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings is concerned, Punjab outplayed Royals by four runs to script their first victory in IPL 2021.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule