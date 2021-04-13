Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls KL Rahul and Chris Gayle Over Punjab Kings’ New Jersey

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals produced a thrilling contest as they locked horns in the fourth match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday in Mumbai. Apart from the performance of the players, another thing that made headlines in the game was the new jersey donned by the PBKS players.

PBKS are the only team apart from Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who are yet to win an IPL title. With change in their name and jersey, the Punjab outfit are hoping for a change in fortunes as well.

However, ever since the Punjab-based franchise have unveiled their jersey, they have been at the receiving end of trolls and some criticism for copying the old RCB jersey. There are many similarities between PBKS’ new cricket kit and the the one sported by the RCB players during the starting years of the T20 competition. Few are even trolling the franchise saying that Punjab is just an extension of Bangalore.

The latest to join the bandwagon is RCB’s ace-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Known for his wit and humor, Chahal shared a short clip featuring Punjab skipper KL Rahul and explosive power-hitter Chris Gayle on his official Twitter handle. It was the caption that attracted the attention of the netizens as the leg-spinner took a sly dig by welcoming Rahul and Gayle in RCB.

As far as the game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings is concerned, Punjab outplayed Royals by four runs to script their first victory in IPL 2021.

