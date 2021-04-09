- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Yuzvendra Chahal Imitates The Undertaker's Iconic Slow Walk With Kyle Jamieson
The Instagram video posted by Chahal went viral after Kyle Jamieson, who is actually as tall as The Undertaker, was seen walking almost in the same fashion.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
India’s ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is having the time of his life in the bio-bubble of the IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Chahal joined the RCB camp for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to start from April 9, after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against England. Ever since the leg-spinner has landed in the bubble, he has been quite active on social media and has entertained the fans with his snaps from the meet-up with other players or from the practice sessions.
On April 8, the 30-year-old shared a hilarious video on his Instagram handle featuring himself, New Zealand’s seamer Kyle Jamieson and India’s pace sensation Mohammed Siraj. The video left the fans in splits and quickly went viral on social media as Chahal once again showed a glimpse of his goofy side to his legions of ardent followers. In the clip, Chahal can be seen imitating The Undertaker’s iconic slow walk. Notably, The Undertaker is one of the biggest superstars of Wrestlemania.
Behind Chahal, RCB’s new recruit, Jamieson, who is actually as tall as The Undertaker, can be seen walking almost in the same fashion. Meanwhile, the video also features Siraj, who is walking alongside Chahal and Jamieson but looks completely clueless regarding what is happening around him. The leg-spinner captioned the funny video as, “The challengers are ready for WrestleMania @kylejamieson,”
View this post on Instagram
With Chahal going through a lean patch in his cricket career as of late, he will be hungry to take the field and rattle the opposition with his googly and leg-spin. The bowler is the highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format of the game, but was dropped from the last two games of the five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad against England after he failed to pick wickets and leaked runs.
In three T20 Internationals against England, Chahal took just three wickets, while bowling at an economy rate of 12, and a poor average of 39.67 while picking just 3 wickets.
