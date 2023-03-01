‘Yuzvendra Chahal is a Horrible Bowler’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Lambasts Indian Leg-Spinner

Star India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a mainstay in limited-overs cricket. In fact, Chahal has more or less cemented his place in Team India’s T20I side. However, ex-Pakistan cricketer Abdur Rehman doesn’t rate Chahal highly. While speaking on the YouTube channel Nadir Ali podcast, Rehman suggested that Chahal was too predictable and is not a big turner of the ball. Rehman, who played 22 Tests for Pakistan, further opined that Chahal won’t be successful in the long run.

“Chahal is a horrible bowler. You can hit him easily. There is no force in his deliveries and cannot spin the ball much. Lambi race ka ghoda nahi hai," Abdur Rehman was quoted as saying on Nadir Ali podcast.

In fact, Abdur Rehman was quite critical of Ravindra Jadeja as well.

He said, “Jadeja jab shuru mein aya tha woh fariq spinner tha (When Jadeja had started his career, he was a pathetic bowler). Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, he was prepared in such a way that he is now a No.1 bowler.”

It is worth noting that Ravindra Jadeja is currently the top-ranked all-rounder in Test cricket. He has mounted a sensational comeback from a knee injury in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The prolific all-rounder has picked 18 wickets in the first two Tests which includes two five-wicket hauls. Jadeja has won several hearts with his all-round brilliance in the high-stakes series and emerged as an indispensable cog of the Indian Test side.

On the other hand, it can be said that Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the best spinners in Indian cricket at the moment. Chahal even won the Purple Cup in IPL 2022, finishing with 27 scalps in 17 outings. However, his recent form hasn’t been up to the mark. Although Chahal became India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is against New Zealand in January, he has only taken four wickets in three T20Is in 2023.

Furthermore, Chahal has only three scalps in three ODIs this year. Chahal has been included in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia. He will have to find his mojo and bring his A game in that series. Chahal will be crucial to India’s chances at the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.

