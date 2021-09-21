Yuzvendra Chahal on his Virat Bhaiya-I am Lucky that I Get his Guidance in Both Colors

After getting dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad, Yuzvendra Chahal has spoken for the first time. The wrist spinner opened up on two biggest icons of Indian cricket: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. “I am so happy that the IPL has resumed. RCB really had a brilliant start to the season. We have a big chance of winning our maiden title. I am sure Virat bhaiya will take RCB to their maiden title this time,” Chahal told TimesofIndia.com.

The influence Dhoni has on some of India’s youngsters can’t be played down. Chahal is among those players who got guidance from ‘Mahi Bhai’ when he forayed into international cricket back in 2016. He fondly recalled how Dhoni hugged him when IPL was being played in India in April. “I spoke with him (Dhoni) during RCB’s match against CSK (in phase 1 of IPL 2021). He still calls me ‘Tilli’ (laughs). He said ‘Oye Tilli’ and then hugged me. We had a long chat. He is still the same – chirpy and jovial. I asked him a couple of things about my bowling. He gave me some tips. He knows me in and out. I got a lot of tips from him for my bowling and mindset,” Chahal added.

He said Virat Kohli is the same and there would be no difference in his demeanor even if he plays as a player in the future. Kohli has stepped down from the position of RCB skipper. This development comes after he had already stepped down from the post of India T20 skipper. “Virat bhaiya is the same when he captains RCB and India. His hunger for wins and appetite for runs remains the same for both RCB and India. I am lucky that I get his guidance when I play in both colors (RCB and India),” Chahal added.

