'Yuzvendra Chahal Only Legit Wicket-taking Option': Former Opener on India's T20 World Cup Squad

Former opener Aakash Chopra feels that India missed the trick of selecting wicket-taking spinners in the T20 World Cup squad. The All India Selection Committee on Monday announced the 15-man squad for the mega ICC event in which they picked three spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. There were not many surprising picks in the squad and have only a few changes from the fifteen, who took part in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed the multi-nation tournament in the UAE due to respective injuries, return for the marquee event will bolster the team’s fast bowling ranks.

Chopra feels that Chahal is the only spinner out of three who is a genuine wicket-taking option in the shortest format of the game.

“You have picked three spinners – an offspinner, a legspinner and a left-arm spinner. So you have picked different-different options but Yuzi Chahal is the only legit wicket-taking option in T20 cricket,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former opener feels that offspinner Ashwin and left-arm spinner Axar are the defensive options looking at their record in recent times.

“The others are defensive options – make no mistake, that is the truth. You can see the numbers for the last 12 months, IPL included for both of them – Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin,” he added.

Chopra was critical of the selectors for not picking Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav in the squads who could have been wicket-taking options in WC.

“Ravi Bishnoi was a tempting option available to you. You are not thinking about Kuldeep at all, which is slightly disappointing, but he could also have been a wicket-taking option. But you didn’t think about either of them.”

Chopra further said it will be interesting to see India’s combination with the three spinners they selected in the squad.

“It will be very interesting whether you will be able to play two out of the three spinners in the XI. Will you be able to play either Axar or Ravi (Ashwin) along with Yuzi Chahal – that’s going to be a big one.”

