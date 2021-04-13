Yuzvendra Chahal Plays Chess Against Teammates, Here's What Happens Next

A contest is brewing among RCB players. Only that it is one against three and this one is not on a cricket field. Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is taking on his teammates AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar in a game of chess and possibly winning it too.

In a tweet on Monday, Chahal shared a photograph in which he plays the three other teammates simultaneously. Chahal captioned the photograph, “The King’s Gambit”, considered a very surprising and sharp opening for which opponents mostly have no repertoire.

The gloom on the face of de Villiers suggested the RCB’s leading wicket-taker is giving all the three a tough time.

Last week, Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma released their wedding film, sharing a few clips of it on social media. The two are seen holding each other and Chahal captioned it,”When two hilarious energetic people come together.”

Chahal is widely credited to restrict the opponent team’s run rate and picks up wickets at crucial junctures. Previously, he has said chess has helped him gain patience. Just like in the game of chess, bowling also requires a lot of planning, said Yuzi in an earlier interview. “I have learnt to be patient and get batsmen out,” he mentioned.

The board game seems a perfect R&R for the Royal Challengers Bangalore players after their thrilling win against Mumbai Indians in their inaugural match of this IPL tournament. The Virat Kohli-led team won the game after chasing a target of 160 on the last ball with two wickets remaining.

Chahal, now 30, played chess between 1997 and 2003 and has represented India at international youth championships before taking up cricket. In 2002, he won the National Under-11 Championship in Kolkata. The next year, he represented India at the World (Under-12) Championship in Halkidiki, Greece.

