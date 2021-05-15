Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Heartwarming Picture With Family After Parents Test COVID Positive

India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heartwarming picture with his family, captioning it “keep the real ones close”. Chahal’s post comes after his parents tested positive for COVID-19, with his father showing severe symptoms requiring hospitalisation.

Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma had in an Instagram story written about the situation in her family.

“My parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father in law is admitted and my mother in law is being treated at home,” Dhanashree wrote in her Instagram story.

“I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I’m taking all the precautions, but Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family.”

In another Instagram story, she revealed that her mother and bother too were affected by the virus when she was a part of the IPL bubble recently.

“It’s been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. As first my mother and brother tested positive. I was in IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It’s really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they’ve recovered,” Dhanashree wrote.

She also added that she lost her aunt and uncle to covid.

“But I lost my aunt and very close uncle due to covid and its complications.”

Chahal was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2021. He is not a part of the India Test squad for the tour of England. But with India set to tour Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in the same period, Chahal is expected to play a major role.

