Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Pic With Dhanashree Verma; Calls Her His ‘Home And Adventure’

The couple got engaged in August 2020. Dhanashree is a choreographer and YouTuber. She is also a dentist and completed her studies from DY Patil Dental College, Mumbai.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who is reportedly in Australia for the India-Australia cricket tour, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his fiancée Dhanashree Verma. In the picture, the two are on a ship with city lights in the background. The couple look adorable in the night-time photograph. Both Yuzvendra and Dhanashree are wearing black and the cricketer has cutely leaned his head towards his fiancée.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Sharing the picture, Yuzvendra wrote, “My home and adventure all at once.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Dhanashree posted heart emojis in the comments section of this picture. She also shared a different picture from the same time on her Instagram handle and wrote the caption, “Adventure of a lifetime,” to which her fiancé reacted with a kiss emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

Yuzvendra is currently away from Dhanashree in Sydney for the tour in Australia. The Indian cricket team have been quarantined before the matches start on Friday, November 27. It has also been confirmed that unlike IPL, crowds of varying degrees will be allowed to watch the India-Australia matches.

The two were together during IPL 2020 and Dhanashree cheered Yuzvendra, who is a leg-break bowler. He played in the squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore this year.

The couple got engaged in August 2020. Dhanashree is a choreographer and YouTuber. She is also a dentist and completed her studies from DY Patil Dental College, Mumbai.

During the IPL matches, Dhanashree was spotted with Bollywood star Anushka Sharma who is the wife of RCB spinner Virat Kohli. The two encouraged their partners and the team RCB from the stands during the tournament.

Pregnant Anushka Sharma Cheers for Virat Kohli Led RCB with Yuzvendra Chahal's Fiance, See Pic

She also shared a selfie with Anushka from her first IPL match as Yuzvendra’s fiancée.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

Although Yuzvendra is a part of cricket squad and is getting fame as a cricketer, he was a chess player before he entered the field. Giving us a peek into his chess days, Yuzvendra shared a picture from his early days playing the game.