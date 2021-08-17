Yuzvendra Chahal Praises India’s Lower-order After Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami’s 9th Wicket Partnership

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday heaped praise on the country’s batting depth after a remarkable ninth-wicket partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Chahal’s remark came after Bumrah and Shami’s incredible 89-run stand during India’s second innings of the just-concluded second Test match against England at the iconic Lord’s stadium of London. “Yeah Indian lower order sweep bhi maarega pull bhi maarega drive bhi maarega leg side ki ball off side bhi maarega (This Indian lower order will sweep, hit a drive and score an off side on a leg side ball as well),” Chahal wrote from his official Twitter handle.

Yeah indian lower order sweep bhi maarega pull bhi maarega drive bhi maarega leg side ki ball off side bhi maarega 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndvsEng @MdShami11 @Jaspritbumrah93 💪👏— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 16, 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner also tagged Bumrah and Shami in his post and used the #IndvsEng hashtag.On Monday morning, Shami and Bumrah lit up the Lord’s stadium with their batting as India won the match by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also lavished praises on the duo by sharing a video of their “rousing welcome” in the dressing room following their heroics.“A partnership to remember for ages for Bumrahand Shami on the field and a rousing welcome back to the dressing room from Team India. What a moment this at Lord’s,” BCCI captioned the video of Twitter.

A partnership to remember for ages for @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 on the field and a rousing welcome back to the dressing room from #TeamIndia.What a moment this at Lord’s 👏👏👏#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/biRa32CDTt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, England bowlers dominated the proceedings of the first session of the fifth and final day of the second Test by removing the swashbuckling batsman Rishabh Pant and spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja early in the day to leave India reeling at 209 for eight.However, the Indian tailenders rose on the occasion and played some outstanding shots to take India to a respectable total of 298 before Kohli declared the innings, taking 271 run lead.

Shami scored 56 runs off just 70 balls while Bumrah smashed 34 runs off 64 balls. Shami was also India’s second-highest run-getter in the innings after vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (61 runs off 146 balls).The third Test match of the series will kick off on August 25 at the Headingley, Leeds.

