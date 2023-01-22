Yuzvendra Chahal Pranks 'Traveling Partner' Kuldeep Yadav With Gender Swap Filter on Instagram

When he’s not outfoxing batters with his legspinners, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is hatching plans to prank his team-mates. Chahal is quite the entertainer who is known to lighten the mood with his witty remarks and hilarious antics.

The latest to have fallen victim to his tomfoolery is his close mate and fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal shared a picture on his Instagram story with his 8.3 million followers in which he has used gender-swapping filter to turn Kuldeep into a woman and captioned it as ‘Traveling Partner’.

The picture seems to have been taken on-board a flight from Raipur to Indore - the venue of India’s third and final ODI against New Zealand. The contest is a dead-rubber considering the hosts have already closed out the series by winning the first two matches, played in Hyderabad and Raipur.

Also Read: ‘If The Target Was 250-300, he Would have Scored a Century’

India have continued their excellent start to 2023 by winning a third limited-overs series on the trot. They started the year with a 2-1 T20I series win over neighbours Sri Lanka before a 3-0 clean sweep of the same opponent in an ODI series.

Kuldeep meanwhile continues to impress since his Test return during the Bangladesh tour where he was dropped despite a career-best performance in the series opener as India won 2-0.

The 28-year-old made his India return during the Sri Lanka ODIs at home and took five wickets from two matches. There was quite a furore over India not picking him up for the second Test against Bangladesh but Kuldeep said he’s not to worried about him getting the axe frequently.

Also Read: After His Half Century, Ex-Cricketer Reiterates ‘Shouldn’t Worry Too Much About Rohit Sharma’

“Whatever opportunities I get, I try to do my best and back my abilities," he had said after the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka. “When you play, you have to be focused while you can be relaxed when you aren’t in the 11. However, team combinations are important, I don’t think too much about it, just focused on doing my best when the chances come."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here