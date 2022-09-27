Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin Tag Sanju Samson on Instagram upon Indian team's arrival in Thiruvananthapuram

Rohit Sharma and Co arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on September 26 for the first T20I against South Africa. Fans gave a rousing welcome to the team at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. As the Indian team landed in Kerala on Monday, fans went crazy to catch a glimpse of iconic players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But it was Sanju Samson’s name that was on everyone’s lips. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal even tagged the Rajasthan Royals skipper in their Instagram Stories as they shared pictures of boisterous fans.

Everyone loves Sanju Samson a lot. pic.twitter.com/3BTNuS4Keq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 26, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav also won several hearts with his kind gesture. While sitting on the team bus, Suryakumar Yadav showed a picture of Samson on his mobile phone to the overjoyed crowd. Netizens have praised Suryakumar Yadav for his thoughtful gesture and for recognising the loud cheers for the poster boy of Kerala.

Although fans in Kerala love the Indian cricket team, Sanju Samson holds a special place in their hearts. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter has cultivated a huge fan base in his home state due to his effortless style of play and charming personality. So it wasn’t surprising when Samson made his presence felt at the airport even though he isn’t in the team. It is worth noting that Samson scored heavily in this year’s IPL. He also impressed the pundits with his bold leadership at Rajasthan Royals. But despite Samson’s exploits with the bat, he wasn’t included in the squads for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. Consequently, there was a huge furore on social media over Samson not being picked in the first-choice team. Recently, Samson successfully led the India A team in three unofficial ODI against New Zealand A.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played for India since the Zimbabwe series, but he is likely to make a comeback to the national side in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. The Proteas are touring India for three T20Is and three ODIs. India and South Africa will square off in the first T20I at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28. The three-match T20I series is of great importance considering that the T20 World Cup is around the corner.

