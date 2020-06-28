Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague Barbarians Vandals

118/3 (10.0)

Prague Barbarians Vandals
v/s
Prague Spartans Mobilizers
Prague Spartans Mobilizers*

77/4 (7.0)

Prague Spartans Mobilizers need 42 runs in 18 balls at 14 rpo
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

311/1 (20.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Limassol Gladiators CC
Limassol Gladiators CC*

29/0 (3.0)

Limassol Gladiators CC need 283 runs in 102 balls at 16.64 rpo

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal Says He is Missing Practice and Fielding Drills with Coach R Sridhar

Chahal on Saturday tried to get the better of skipper Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal Says He is Missing Practice and Fielding Drills with Coach R Sridhar

The Indian cricketers have been forced to stay away from the ground since early March, and the probability of them playing international cricket in the near future isn't too high either thanks to the unfortunate coronavirus pandemic.

Only the likes of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara and a few others have managed to do outdoor training sessions in their individual capacities.

The Saurashtra Ranji team were among the first cricketers to return to training in India, with the Mumbai Indians also announcing optional training for players who can access their facilities in Navi Mumbai.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been active on social media during the lockdown period, and on Sunday, the fun-loving cricketer posted a video of his fielding drill, saying he is missing it all.

"Missing these fielding drills with @coach_rsridhar sir," Chahal said in his Instagram post along with the video.

Chahal on Saturday tried to get the better of skipper Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Sports broadcaster Star Sports asked a quirky question to their followers on social media that who would come out on top if Kohli had the ball in hand and Chahal was batting. Their post read: "Yuzi Chahal with the bat vs Virat Kohli with the ball -- who would you think would win this battle?"

The leg-spinner was quick to respond, saying: "No doubt Yuzi Chahal only @StarSportIndia."

Before trying to troll Kohli, Chahal had also tried to poke fun at white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Twitter. He had shared a morphed image of the opener that made him look like a woman.

His Tweet read: "So cute you are looking Rohitaaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
