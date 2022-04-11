Yuzvendra Chahal Second Fastest to Claim 150 Wickets in IPL History

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday night churned out a match-winning performance in an IPL 2022 with Lucknow Super Giants as he took four wickets to guide his new franchise Rajasthan Royals to a close three-run win at the Wankhede Stadium. Chahal was chosen as the player-of-the-match for his show with the ball the propelled RR to the top of the IPL points table.

During his match-winning haul of four wickets, the 31-year-old became the second fastest to claim 150 wickets in the history of the competition. Incidentally, he was watched over by Lasith Malinga from the RR dug-out who holds the record for being the fastest to reach the milestone.

Malinga reached there in 105 matches while Chahal took 118 contests to claim 150 wickets in IPL. Dwayne Bravo (137), Amit Mishra (140) and Piyush Chawla (156) complete the top-five.

Chahal took 4/41 with RR defending 165 against LSG for their third win in four matches so far.

“Backed myself," Chahal said at the post-match presentation. “My main strength is my mind. Didn’t want to divert from what I usually do."

Chahal has been deployed by his RR captain Sanju Samson during the death-overs this season and he has been quite successful in that phase.

He then threw light on his dismissals of Quinton de Kock and Ayush Badoni. “I was always ready to bowl at anytime from overs 1-20. Enjoyed de Kock’s wicket the most. He could’ve changed the game. Had seen him (Badoni) step out, had an intuition he’d come again. Bowled it wider," he said.

Chahal was released by his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore who decided against retaining him last year. However, the cricketer revealed earlier this month that RCB had informed him about their decision in advance and that they will be bidding for him at the auction.

