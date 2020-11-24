Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Adorable Pic With Fiancee Dhanashree Verma

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently undergoing training with Team India ahead of the series against Australia 2020-21, has shared a photo with his fiancee on social media.

The star leg-spinner often shares love-filled photographs with fiancee Dhanashree Verma on Instagram. The latest one, taken at dusk, shows the couple adorably looking at each other with the sun setting in the distant background.

Chahal posted the adorable snap with the caption, “I will walk with you and follow you till the end.” He followed the text up with two red heart emojis. The 30-year-old’s post garnered over 6 lakh likes within hours of going online and the comments section was flooded with appreciative comments by fans and followers.

Even Dhanashree Verma commented on the post in her own cheeky way. The doctor-choreographer-YouTuber wrote, “Yes will take stops in between to eat good food also then definitely need more walking”.

With the India Tour of Australia 2020-21 almost stretching close to two months, do expect many more couple goal snaps coming out your way.

Meanwhile, Team India is currently under a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in Sydney. The Men in Blue will commence the tour Down Under with a three-match limited overs series against Australia starting on November 27, 2020.

The ODI series will be followed by three T20I matches which begin in December. In the final leg of the tour, both teams will clash in the four-match Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will get commence on December 17 in Adelaide.

Yuzvendra Chahal featured in a solo ODI he played last year against Australia.

The leg-spinner wreaked havoc in the Aussie batting line-up finishing with career-best figures of 6 for 42. Besides that, the Australian players will be wary of his 21 scalps in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE.

Chahal’s performance in the IPL 2020 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was among the reasons why the Virat Kohli-led team made to the playoffs this season.