Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cute Photo with Fiancée Dhanashree Verma
Team India’s ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who is having a tough time in the ODI series against Australia along with the team, has shared an adorable photo of him along with his fiancée, Dhanashree Verma
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 2, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Team India’s ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who is having a tough time in the ODI series against Australia along with the team, has shared an adorable photo of him along with his fiancée, Dhanashree Verma, on the photo-video sharing social platform. The duo is very active on social media and their fans love the couple snaps coming their way.
Chahal seems to be missing his lady love. This is quite evident from the spin ace’s latest Instagram post which features the adorable couple. The photo features him and Dhanashree sharing a happy moment near a beachfront. Chahal captioned the post with just two red hearts.
See the post here:
The 30-year-old’s post has garnered close to 9.36 likes and the comments section was flooded by a slew of appreciative and cute comments by fans and users.
Dhanashree, who made headlines after saying yes to Chahal’s proposal and shared images of their engagement ceremony in August this year, cheekily commented on the post saying that the spinner is a ‘pro’ at taking selfies.
Meanwhile, Team India had a disappointing start in their Australian sojourn so far. The visitors are 0-2 down in the three-match ODI series. They will look to put up a performance in the third and final ODI which is underway at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Virat Kohli’s men will try and win to avoid suffering whitewash against the hosts for the first time in 20 years. Team India’s last overseas outing resulted in a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand, even though they went into the series after defeating Australia 2-1 at home.
The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series which begins in December. The final leg of the tour will be a four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will commence on December 17, in Adelaide.
