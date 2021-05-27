Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Epic Throwback Photos from Childhood on Instagram; See Pics

Indian leg-spin ace Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared some pictures from his childhood days. While he is a household name in a cricket frenzy country like ours, the 30-year-old is barely recognisable in those adorable photos. Chahal, who is currently enjoying his break from the game, shared a few photos on Instagram and captioned them as “childhood memories.” The first one shows him sporting a traditional Himachali cap, while he isdressed as Lord Ram in the second one.In the third picture, Chahal can be seen posing for the camera, apparently dancing.

Check them out here:

His latest postgarnered close to 3.08 lakh likes, and the fans expressed their love, with many saying that the pictures were "too cute".

Meanwhile, on the sports front, Chahal was last seen in action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. However, Chahal’s selection may be in jeopardy as the experienced wrist spinner suffered demotion in the BCCI's list of centrally contracted men's players for the October 2020 to September 2021 period.

He, along with fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was among the core group of Grade A players in the 2019-20 season contracts, was demoted to Group C, while Chahal was pushed to Group B in the latest round of contracts, espncricinfo.com reported.

Chahal’s recent dip in the white-ball format may be one of the reasons for his demotion. In the last 15 months, the spinner has just managed to take 10 wickets in 12 games. His bowling averages have also dropped to 43.88 from 21.9, while his economy rate too has gone up to 9.3 runs per over.

However, the leggie is hopeful that he may get picked for Team India’s upcoming bilateral white-ball tour against Sri Lanka starting in July. The limited-overs fixtures will commence with a three-match ODI series, scheduled to start on July 13, followed by a three-match T20I series from July 22.

