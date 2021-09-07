Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Hilarious Reel, His Wife Dhanashree Verma Reacts

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are quite active on social media as they keep entertaining their fans with hilarious Instagram reels.

The couple has again left their fans in splits with a new clip. Chahal shared a video in which he enacted a skit with Dhanashree. In the clip, the choreographer was seen offering delicious ‘aloo ke paranthe’ to her husband. The legspinner then quizzes her about not seeing any potatoes in it.

Dhanashree then comes up with hilarious counter-questions as she asks Chahal whether he can see Kashmir in Kashmiri Pulao or Banaras in Banarasi Saaree.

The latter is seen fainting after listening to her response. The Instagram Reel has left their fans in splits and Dhanashree, herself, did not expect him to post the video. In the comment section, she wrote, “You did not post this.”

Dhanashree, choreographer, has also taught Chahal how to shake a leg as they also share their dance videos.

Meanwhile after an impressive tour of Sri Lanka, Chahal is gearing up for the upcoming second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE.

The league is slated to start from September 19 with Chahal has already in UAE along with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad. Currently, he is undergoing mandatory quarantine.

The leggie is in a good space in terms of his bowling form. He took five wickets in two ODIs against Sri Lanka. Chahal though could play just one T20I of he three-match series that followed since he had to go into isolation after being identified as a close contact of Krunal Pandya who had tested positive for COVID-19.

