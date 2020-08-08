Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Pictures from His Roka Ceremony: See Them Here

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared pictures of his roka ceremony with his fiance Dhanashree Verma.

Trending Desk |August 8, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
Captioning the carousel of images the ace cricketer said, “We said “Yes” along with our families”.

The much-in-love couple looks stunning in their Indian outfits. Yuzvendra looked dapper in heavy embroidery kurta pyjama while his lady love picked a gorgeous light purple lehenga for the special day.

View this post on Instagram

We said “Yes” along with our families❤️ #rokaceremony

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

Many people from the world of cricket have extended their wishes. Cricketer KL Rahul said, “Congratulations to both of you”, IPL host Gaurav Kapur wrote, “Arre waaah Chottey, lockdown may lockdown Lots of love to you both”, actor Kunal Kapoor commented saying, “Congratulations Yuzi”. Singer Rahul Vadiya wrote, “Bhai ye to Zor ka jhatka ekdam dheere se.. congratulations to both of u”. The photo has crossed over two lakh likes within 30 minutes on Instagram alone. Dhanashree too has shared the same set of photos with the same caption on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

We said “Yes” along with our families ❤️ #rokaceremony

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9) on

Meanwhile, it must be noted that the ace leg spinner will soon be seen in 53 days long Indian Premier League. The cricket tournament will commence from September 19 and will go till November 10. Yuzvendra will be playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

For the unversed, the cricketer till now has played 52 One Day International (ODI) and 42 T20 matches for the Indian cricket team.

He was last seen in the ODI series against New Zealand in February this year.

