Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Pictures from His Roka Ceremony: See Them Here

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared pictures of his roka ceremony with his fiance Dhanashree Verma.
Captioning the carousel of images the ace cricketer said, “We said “Yes” along with our families”.
The much-in-love couple looks stunning in their Indian outfits. Yuzvendra looked dapper in heavy embroidery kurta pyjama while his lady love picked a gorgeous light purple lehenga for the special day.
Meanwhile, it must be noted that the ace leg spinner will soon be seen in 53 days long Indian Premier League. The cricket tournament will commence from September 19 and will go till November 10. Yuzvendra will be playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.
For the unversed, the cricketer till now has played 52 One Day International (ODI) and 42 T20 matches for the Indian cricket team.
He was last seen in the ODI series against New Zealand in February this year.
