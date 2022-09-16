Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Romantic Moments with Wife Dhanashree Verma | Watch

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a romantic video with his wife Dhanashree Verma, spending some quality time before the T20 World Cup next month.

The couple is quite popular on social media for their reels and posts. They often post videos dancing together, enacting some Instagram trend or enjoying on a vacation.

This time as well, Chahal posted a video where the two can be seen having good time together and enjoying each other’s company. The Indian spinner captioned the video as “My strongest woman is my strength ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Chahal’s post has however put an end to the rumours that emerged earlier regarding the divorce of the star couple. Chahal had asked his fans to not believe rumours about his married life.

In an Instagram story he wrote, “A humble request to you all to not believe, in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.”

Dhanashree was going through a tough time as she had recently undergone a knee surgery, an ACL ligament tear that happened during a dance session. After the surgery, she posted a video of her and she captioned it as “I am a champion and you’re gonna hear me roar LOUDER THAN A LION. Be strong enough to fight alone and wise enough to wait for your turn. Hard times will come & go but be aware of your surroundings and learn from every experience. Took me a while but here I am. PS. Be the person who breaks the cycle. #ifyouknowyouknow,” she wrote.

While on the other side, leg-spinner Chahal was last seen in Asia Cup 2022 where he took four wickets in four matches. He had an economy of 7.93. However, India got knocked out of the Asia Cup after facing back-to-back loses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Super 4 stage. But now bigger battles await Chahal as he has been named in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Before the marquee event, the Indian team will play bilateral series against Australia and South Africa.

