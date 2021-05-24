Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Unseen Photo from 2019 World Cup

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a throwback photo from an event during the 2019 World Cup. In the snap, Chahal can be seen posing with Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Kartik, Vijay Shankar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. All of them can be seen clad in navy blue suits with the Indian Cricket Team’s logo on it. The cricketers have completed their look with a white shirt, a blue striped tie and brown shoes.

The post has been widely loved by Chahal’s virtual family and has almost touched five lakh likes till now. Many users dropped love filled comments on the post. Some users also recollected fond moments from the 2019 World Cup.

India reached the semi-final of the tournament in 2019. The team were defeated by New Zealand in the match by 18 runs. Matt Henry went on to become the Player Of The Match. The outing at old trafford cricket ground saw Chahal score only five runs from five balls. Highest runs scorers from the Indian side were Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The team, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli,got all out for 221 runs.

The final match of the series was held between New Zealand and England on July 14, 2019. England took the trophy home after beating New Zealand in the Super Over.

Meanwhile, Chahal was last seen in the Indian PremierLeague 2021. He is a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. Currently, the series has been suspended due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. This season, the Virat Kohli led team has been performing quite well and is at the third spot inthe points table. Till now, the team have played seven matches out of which they have been on the winning end of five fixtures. Currently, they have 10 points.

As of now, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are at the first and second position, respectively.

