Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted at Mumbai Airport on the Day of T20 World Cup Selection

India off spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at Mumbai airport on the day he was dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad. Chahal was among the front runners to play the World Cup, however it seems the selectors changed their mind and dropped him. Chahal picked up 21 wickets in IPL 2020 in UAE at an economy of 7.08. However, in IPL 2021, he has only 4 wickets from 7 matches at economy 8.26. Since the start of 2019, Chahal has picked up only 19 wickets from 22 T20Is at an economy close to 9.

Chief selector Chetan Sharma explained in the press conference: “You want a spinner who can deliver with more speed. Recently we have seen Rahul Chahar bowling with speed. Our view was we need a spinner who can find the grip off the surface at a quicker speed and while we had a lot of discussion on Chahal, we eventually went with Rahul Chahar."

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are quite active on social media as they keep entertaining their fans with hilarious Instagram reels.

The couple has again left their fans in splits with a new clip. Chahal shared a video in which he enacted a skit with Dhanashree. In the clip, the choreographer was seen offering delicious ‘aloo ke paranthe’ to her husband. The legspinner then quizzes her about not seeing any potatoes in it.

Dhanashree then comes up with hilarious counter-questions as she asks Chahal whether he can see Kashmir in Kashmiri Pulao or Banaras in Banarasi Saaree.

The latter is seen fainting after listening to her response. The Instagram Reel has left their fans in splits and Dhanashree, herself, did not expect him to post the video. In the comment section, she wrote, “You did not post this.”

